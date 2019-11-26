Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
News

Body of man discovered on town’s outskirts

by NATASHA EMECK and ALYCE MOKRZYCKI
25th Nov 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a man - believed to be that of  29-year-old Tyson George who had been missing since last week - has been discovered on the outskirts of the Tennant Creek township.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

"While it is believed there are no suspicious circumstances, investigations into the man's movements prior to his death will remain ongoing," NT Police said in a statement on Monday evening.

"Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."

Mr George had not been since or heard from since he left a house on Haddock St, Tennant Creek, at about midday on November 21.

body missing tyson george

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPGRADES: $300K investment will skyrocket Bowen gymnastics

        premium_icon UPGRADES: $300K investment will skyrocket Bowen gymnastics

        News The new equipment will make Bowen one of the most well-equipped gymnastic centres in Queensland

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:15 AM
        MP calls airport upgrade 'literally about life and death'

        premium_icon MP calls airport upgrade 'literally about life and death'

        News He has said there will be “tough questions to answer” if rejected.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Rise and shine! Sunrise heading to Airlie Beach this week

        premium_icon Rise and shine! Sunrise heading to Airlie Beach this week

        News Take the chance to wave to Mum through the TV.

        • 26th Nov 2019 10:54 AM
        Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        premium_icon Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        News The boilermaker told police he bought the knife online years ago and forgot about...