Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police divers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing after jumping from a rock into the water.
Police divers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing after jumping from a rock into the water.
News

Body of missing teen found at swimming hole

by Joe Attanasio
1st Oct 2020 8:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After an extensive five-hour search, police divers have reportedly found the body of a missing 18-year-old man who did not resurface after jumping into a rock pool at Tahmoor.

The man is believed to have drowned.

A swimmer has gone missing at Mermaid Pools near Tahmoor.
A swimmer has gone missing at Mermaid Pools near Tahmoor.

Rescue teams from Camden Police, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW had been working to locate the man since early this afternoon.

The discovery marks the third death at the pools since 2014.

In 2016, a 27-year-old man died after jumping into the water with friends and in 2014 a 38-year-old woman also died at the same spot.

The pools, which are likely busy due to school holidays, are popular among young people who live close to the western suburbs.

Emergency services gather to look for the missing teen on Thursday.
Emergency services gather to look for the missing teen on Thursday.

Originally published as Body of missing teen found at Western Sydney swimming hole

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New car park earmarked for Airlie Beach

        Premium Content New car park earmarked for Airlie Beach

        Council News The proposal includes 122 new spaces and 14 spaces for bikes.

        Adani protester facing four charges after ‘disrupting port’

        Premium Content Adani protester facing four charges after ‘disrupting port’

        Crime CRIME WRAP: Victorian man to face court after protest and health restrictions...

        Second trace of COVID found in Whitsunday sewage

        Premium Content Second trace of COVID found in Whitsunday sewage

        Breaking The Health Minister said a temporary testing clinic would be set up in the region.

        Socially distant Schoolies? Try an island on for size

        Premium Content Socially distant Schoolies? Try an island on for size

        Travel A new Schoolies tour takes in six islands in six days with a pit stop in the...