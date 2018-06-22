Menu
Login
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads.
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads. Aisling Brennan
News

Body pulled from water off main beach

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Jun 2018 9:26 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

THE body of an unidentified woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendant Wayne Starling said about 6.55pm last night, police received an emergency call from someone who said there was a person in the water off Fingal Head's main beach.

Police arrived a short time later and initially requested assistance from Surf Life Savers and a rescue helicopter from Queensland.

At 7.10pm, beach vehicles driving along the shoreline spotted the individual.

A member of Fingal Heads Surf Club located the body of a fully-clothed woman believed to be in her 60s on the rocks.

CPR was commenced with assistance by the ambulance paramedics, but the woman was unable to be revived.

Police declined to comment further as the body has not yet been identified.

A NSW Police media spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

* If you would like to speak to anybody or need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

editors picks fingal head fingal surf life savers tweed byron police district unidentified body
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Airlie Macca's celebrating 20 years

    Airlie Macca's celebrating 20 years

    News "OPERATOR wanted” - two words printed in the local newspaper marked the start of what would be a successful McDonald's franchise of 20 years in Airlie Beach.

    Prossie riders go hard

    Prossie riders go hard

    News Locals clean up at comp

    St Cath's take on state's finest

    St Cath's take on state's finest

    News Local businesses get behind late invites to state netball

    Red Cat Adventures roars to finish

    Red Cat Adventures roars to finish

    News Red Cat roars to finish

    Local Partners