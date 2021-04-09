Body recovered from serious house fire

Moreton Inspector of police Craig White has confirmed a body was located in the North Lakes house engulfed by fire this morning.

"We have discovered an unknown deceased person in the house, the search of the residence has discovered that there are no people in the house other than that one person," he said.

He said an elderly lady was the only person living at the home.

A crime scene has been established at the 2 Hervey Street house.

Insp. White said several animals lived in the home.

"There were some animals in the house, a couple of dogs are in the care of QAS who are looking after them at the moment and we also have some other animals we haven't located yet."

A person has died in a North Lakes house fire. Picture: Facebook

Acting superintendent for the Brisbane and Moreton zone Simon Evans said 30 firefighters attended the scene to battle the blaze.

"At the height of the incident we had 30 firefighters and 10 fire appliances," he said.

"On arrival we found a very well advanced structure fire, fire crews went inside and conducted firefighting operations."

He said fire investigators would work alongside police to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire fighters attend North Lakes fire. Picture: Facebook

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said seven crews arrived at around 10.27am to find the residence "well involved" and the roof collapsed.

"Seven crews conducted an external attack and the fire was under controls by 10.37am with crew members currently knocking down pockets of fire," the QFES spokesman said.

Police are working to determine the specifics of what happened as firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze.

Originally published as Person feared dead as fire engulfs North Lakes home