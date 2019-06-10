Meet Queensland’s pint-sized bodybuilder

BODYBUILDER Callan Pont doesn't just turn heads because of his ripped physique.

The 140cm-tall athlete has a rare genetic condition which made him of a shorter stature but the 25-year-old said height did not matter in the gym.

Mr Pont competed in his first bodybuilding event last year after he became addicted to the way exercise made him feel.

TOP 10 PERSONAL TRAINERS ON GOLD COAST

Gold Coast's Callan Pont competes in a bodybuilding competition in 2018. Picture: Supplied

"I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that my height won't stop me from accomplishing anything," Mr Pont said.

"I wanted to send that message to everyone out there who thinks they can't achieve their goals."

Mr Pont started training in high school and now exercises six times a week.

He said his short stature came with its own set of obstacles, including being stared at in public, but he has learned to embrace the challenges.

"Others have treated me differently and didn't think I would be capable of doing certain things," Mr Pont said.

FORMER BODY BUILDER TURNS RECIPES INTO MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS

‘My overall goal is to promote fitness to everyone.’ Picture: Mike Batterham

"For example when I have gone for previous job interviews I would frequently be overlooked and never given a chance.

"Despite this I have never put any limitations or barriers on what I could do or could become.

"Having people looking at me used to make me feel insecure but if they're going to look, they might as well look at the best version of you."

Outside the gym he works as a warehouse assistant and enjoys hanging out with his mates.

"I'm single and not actively looking but am open to dating women," Mr Pont said.

Callan Pont posts on Instagram at @callanpont_. Picture: Mike Batterham

VEGAN GOLD COAST BODYBUILDER TO COMPETE IN INTERNATIONAL EVENT

"I'm pretty busy living my best life to be honest."

Mr Pont's condition causes restriction on his mobility and he has to adjust some exercises.

The gym junkie, who can squat and deadlift two-and-a-half times his bodyweight, now has people approaching him for advice.

"My overall goal is to promote fitness to everyone," he said.

"Exercising makes me feel like my best self."

Mr Pont, his brother and mother are thought to be the only ones in the world with this particular condition.

Mr Pont posts about his journey on Instagram under @callanpont_.