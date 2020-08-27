‘Bogan’ detail on new Shapes box infuriates

Arnott’s have created a new shapes flavour based on a popular dish – but the brand’s choice of spelling has been labelled “bogan”.

Aussies are very particular when it comes to abbreviations.

So when Arnott's decided to add a new chicken parmigiana-flavoured Shapes biscuit to its range and call it "parma", instead of the more familiar term "parmi", it left many people wondering why.

"Anyone calling it a Parma should remain in lockdown indefinitely," one person wrote on Facebook, as a heated debate erupted.

"I'd try them if they spelt it correctly. Parmigiana aka Parmi," another Facebook user said.

"Parmigiana, shortened word is parmi. If there was an "A" in the middle you'd have an argument," a third person wrote, while a fourth person simply said, "You are not Australian if you call it a parma."

However, the biscuit company has pointed out one very important detail.

"We've heard the nation is divided on 'Parmi' vs. 'Parma', and who are we to take one side or the other? That's why, if you grab a box and look closely, we've included both versions on either side of the box!" an Arnott's spokesperson told news.com.au

"The Parmi/Parma debate may rage on forever, but our new Shapes flavour is one great taste that Aussies can unite over."

The discussion originally kicked off when Channel 9's Today Show shared an image of the box to its Facebook page showing only the "parmi" side, while asking followers if they would try the new flavour.

"Looked promising until they used an "A" instead of an 'I'," the string of comments continued.

"And Arnott's sales have just gone through the roof via free promotion from (people) arguing about spelling," another joked.

"The bogan Parmi people are seriously going to have a heart attack," a third person joked.

However not everyone is hung up on the spelling options, with many stating they can't wait to taste test them.

"Omg gotta try these," one Facebook user wrote.

"Why hasn't this been released sooner!" another asked.

The new Parmi/Parma is the latest addition to the "Aussie legends" line-up, which includes Meat Pie and Sausage Sizzle.

Not everyone was happy with the ‘parma’ spelling. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, it's not the only chicken-flavoured snack causing a frenzy.

A Facebook user's post of the new $3 Chicken Nugget Chips from Coles has attracted 29,000 comments and more than 5300 shares after it was shared to the popular Addicted to Bargains page on Monday.

"I tried them yesterday and they taste a bit like Kettle's Honey Soy chip," one man said.

"This is heaven in a bag! I need to stock up on these for birthday and Christmas presents," another wrote, while others compared it to standard chicken chips.

The new flavour joins a list of others including the original pizza, barbecue, chicken crimpy, cheddar and cheese and bacon. Picture: Instagram/Scottyg4

Other eagle-eyed shoppers noticed that Coles had also brought out an apple pie-flavoured bag of chips at the same time

"The apple pie ones are good," one woman said.

"Chicken nuggets ones are kinda gross but apple pie ones mouth-watering," added another.

Coles senior product developer Elizabeth Babic said the mash-up of the iconic snacks follows the successful launch of Coles Special Burger Sauce Chips and Coles Hot Cross Bun Popcorn which took Australia by storm earlier this year.

Coles has also released a limited edition ‘chicken nuggets’ flavoured bag of chips which also caused a frenzy online. Picture: Facebook/AddictedtoBargains

"We've received an overwhelmingly positive response to our recent mash-ups. So we've taken two more iconic flavours and mashed them with our popular deli-style chips to create the ultimate snack at home and give our customers something unique and exciting that they cannot get anywhere else," she said.

"It's important for us to have some fun with some famous flavours and we've dreamt of these mouth-watering concepts in our Coles development kitchens so we're really excited our customers are already loving them as much as we do."

Originally published as 'Bogan' detail on new Shapes box infuriates