The Bureau of Meteorology was closely watching a low-pressure system in the Coral Sea but at this stage rates its chances of becoming a cyclone at between 20 and 50 per cent.
Weather

BOM: Chance of cyclone in Coral Sea

Jordan Gilliland
5th Feb 2020 2:45 PM

A TROPICAL cyclone could be in the Whitsundays future, with the chance one could form in the Coral Sea early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said there was currently a weak tropical low sitting over the Coral Sea.

He said the current conditions weren’t likely to intensify over the weekend, however conditions early next week could change and a formation of a cyclone was possible.

“Early next week we will experience a monsoonal burst, which means we see an increase in the north-westerly winds and action over the monsoonal trough that lies southwest of the Solomon Islands,” he said.

“This means there is a moderate chance of it developing into a tropical cyclone.”

Mr Majchrowski said it was too soon to predict where the cyclone may form, and if it would directly impact the Whitsundays.

“With what we know now, it’s too early to say if it would impact anywhere on the mainland or if it would remain out at sea,” he said.

“There is about a 20 to 50 percent chance of it forming, but it is likely we will see a lot of rainfall.”

If formed, the name of the Cyclone would be Damien, however there is a strong possibility of a cyclone forming in Western Australia over the weekend, in which case the cyclone will be named Esther.

whitsunday cyclone
Whitsunday Times

