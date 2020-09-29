BOM: Gloomy skies to return, but little rain in sight

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy morning cloud cover this week, starting Tuesday September 29.

RESIDENTS will wake up to gloomy skies, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy morning clouds to loom until the weekend.

Senior forecaster Gabriel Branescu said this morning’s grey skies were due to an onshore cloud flow.

“It’s bringing moisture in overnight and in the morning,” Mr Branescu said.

“It will clear by the middle of the day.”

He said the region should prepare for the return of this heavy cloud cover each morning until Saturday.

Despite the morning cloud cover, Mr Branescu said there was a low chance of rain and the gloomy skies would disappear as slightly above average temperatures warmed up the Mackay region.

Mr Branescu said the cloud cover would be contained to the coast, with Moranbah and Clermont experiencing mostly sunny conditions.

“There’s no chance of any rain in the rain gauges,” he said.

He said temperatures out west should reach 3-4 degrees above average by Thursday, with coastal communities just 1-2 degrees warmer than usual.

“From Thursday onwards it will be a bit hot,” he said.

Mr Branescu said the weekend might bring some rain to Mackay.

“Mackay will only see some drops,” he said.

“Just mild showers in the morning.”

Mackay weather

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Max 27C. Min 19C

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Max 27C. Min 19C.

Friday: Sunny. Max 28C. Min 18C.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Max 27C. Min 20C.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Max 27C. Min 20C.

Monday: Possible shower. Max 27C. Min 20C.