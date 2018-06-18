BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands

An eerie setting of the sun over Pioneer Bay last night.

An eerie setting of the sun over Pioneer Bay last night. Peter Carruthers

WAKING to howling winds this morning many would be surprised to learn the minimum temperatures only dropped to 10 degrees over night in coastal Whitsunday areas.

This morning an official marine wind warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Mackay coast which includes the Whitsunday Islands.

At the Hamilton Island weather station gusts rushing through the gauge this morning have exceeded 60km/h.

Forecaster with the bureau Jim Richardson said the station on the island is positioned at an exposed point and is often not representative of the wider wind speeds throughout the islands.

"(But) a story wind warning is in affect at the Mackay coast but we are expecting it to ease through out the day,” he said.

Right now winds from the south, south east are blowing at 48km/h, boaties are advised to take care on the water.

Tomorrow however, the mercury is expected to plunge into single digits and wont rise above 10 degrees at night until the end of the week.

Heading away from the coast Proserpine recorded an overnight low of five degrees last night.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting areas of morning frost inland in the Whitsunday region on Tuesday and overnight temperatures falling to between one and six degrees for the greater Whitsunday area are forecast.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 19 and 24 on Tuesday.