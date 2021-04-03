BOM reveals highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday

The weather radar for Mackay as at 10.30am Saturday.

Andergrove and Mount Pleasant copped a drenching on Friday night as storms lashed parts of the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has revealed Mackay and Whitsundays’ wettest suburbs with the most rainfall during the downpour and wild winds.

Meteorologist Peter Claassen said Andergrove and Mount Pleasant had the highest rainfall recorded in the region with 74mm.

Mackay central received 70mm and most suburbs copped between 42 to 70mm.

Mr Claassen said reports of 100mm in the Northern Beaches area were likely accurate, but BOM does not have a weather gauge in those locations.

In the Whitsundays, Preston near Proserpine received the highest rainfall for the region with 66mm, while Hamilton Island got 42mm and Strathdickie had 33mm.

Mr Claassen said residents could expect showers for the rest of the Easter long weekend.

“You could see similar totals to Friday night over the next couple of days,” he said.

“But there is an easing trend from next week – from Tuesday, the chances of rainfall are going down.

“Mackay is unlikely to see another thunderstorm, but inland of Mackay could see an afternoon storm on Saturday and Sunday.”



