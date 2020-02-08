BOM says potential for east coast low this weekend

WITH heavy rain set to continue along much of the NSW coast this weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has not ruled out the potential for this current system to develop into an east coast low in the coming days.

In the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, Wooli recorded 150mm of rain, while Grafton copped 111mm, Nymboida received 94mm and Yamba had a total of 59mm.

A severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology is still in place for the Clarence Valley, with 50mm predicted for Yamba and 40mm forecast for Grafton.

A further 70mm is forecast for Grafton and Yamba on Sunday and Monday.

Acting NSW state manager Jane Golding said an intense coastal trough has developed off the northern NSW coast, which is feeding on warm, moist air from the Tasman Sea.

"What we're broadly expecting over the next couple of days is this coastal trough to hang around and keep delivering this widespread prolonged steady rainfall," she said.

"A lot of places will see rain continuing at similar rates to what it is now but there will be periods of time where there are intense bursts of rain within that broader rain signature."

Ms Golding said forecast models showed there was potential for the current system to develop into an east coast low in the next two days which could be extremely dangerous.

"We do know east coast lows are very dangerous systems and they've been known to cause a lot of impact along the NSW east coast," she said.

"Bridges have been washed away there's some really awful events that have happened from east coast lows and we do see the potential for that to occur as we move into the weekend.

"We're urging residents of the north coast they're not out of the woods yet and could see some localised heavy falls in the next few days which could add to what they've already seen."

With heavy rain still forecast over the weekend SES Clarence Valley Local Commander Sue Chapple reminded residents to exercise caution and to never drive through closed roads or flood waters.