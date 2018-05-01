BOM TC Debbie report released

CYCLONE DEBBIE: The aftermath as seen on March 29, 2017.

THE Bureau of Meteorology's technical report on Cyclone Debbie reveals the winds that devastated Airlie Beach just more than 12 months ago may have been from a higher category than first thought.

The report provided a summary of data associated with TC Debbie that concluded the cyclone affected the Whitsunday islands as a low-end category 4 tropical cyclone before making landfall on the mainland coast, near Airlie Beach, as a high-end category 3 tropical cyclone on March 28, 2017.

However the report also noted it was "probable parts of the mainland coast not equipped with observations equipment may have experienced category 4 strength winds between Airlie Beach and Cape Conway”.

The BOM conclusion reads: "The reasoning for this statement is that parts of the eyewall extended along this area of the mainland coast while Debbie remained as a category 4 cyclone as it crossed the Whitsunday islands.”

Wind readings from the BOM's weather station on Hamilton Island during TC Debbie's approach were analysed, finding the 263km/h (high category 4) wind gust recorded (the highest gust recorded in Queensland) was indicative of a high category3 gust at 10m altitude over flat terrain.

However, due to topographical speed-up factors and the distribution of deep convection around TC Debbie's eye during maximum winds at Hamilton Island, a low category 4 intensity (maximum 10-minute average winds of 165km/h) was assigned to the cyclone while near the Whitsundays.

