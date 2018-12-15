Menu
BoM spokesman Harry Clark said evening storms in the Darling Downs were
BoM spokesman Harry Clark said evening storms in the Darling Downs were "highly likely".
BoM urges vigilance as storms build west of Toowoomba

THE Bureau of Meteorology have asked Darling Downs residents to keep an eye out for a potential severe storm warning in the following hours, as thunderclouds gather near Miles.

BoM spokesman Harry Clark said evening storms in the Darling Downs were "highly likely".

"Although the storm potential has been downgraded for parts of the coast, Toowoomba still has a good chance of storms this afternoon," Mr Clark said.

"There is the potential of a severe weather warning in the next few hours as we continue to monitor the formation.

"These storms will continue on Sunday and into Monday. We predict the weather will stabilise by Tuesday and then become much warmer towards the end of the week."

He said rainfall would be the main feature of the weather in Toowoomba tomorrow.

"It will be hit and miss for rainfall depending on location," Mr Clark said.

"Toowoomba residents may receive up to 30mm in each storm if directly underneath.

"However, others in the area may receive very little.

"We're expecting most of the storm activity in the late morning tomorrow, extending into the afternoon."

Mr Clark said Cyclone Owen had powered down after making landfall.

"We expect the Cyclone will be downgraded to a tropical low this afternoon and it is no longer forecast to reach southern Queensland," he said.

