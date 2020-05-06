Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Windy conditions are unlikely to ease today, the BOM said, with 30-35km/h winds and gusts of up to 50km/h forecast for the Mackay region.
Windy conditions are unlikely to ease today, the BOM said, with 30-35km/h winds and gusts of up to 50km/h forecast for the Mackay region.
Weather

Strong winds will batter coast before a second cold snap

Zizi Averill
6th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY'S windy weather shows no sign of easing just yet, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing another warning for the coastal region.

Marine wind warnings are in place for the Mackay coast for today and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the wind speed reached a maximum of 48km/h overnight and 12mm of rain fell in Mackay yesterday.

These conditions were unlikely to ease today, Mr Kennedy said, with 30-35km/h winds and gusts of up to 50km/h forecast for the region.

The windy weather was the result of a high pressure system moving across Australia, he said.

"It's moving into the Tasman Sea, which is pushing winds on shore."

The Whitsundays and Proserpine were more likely to experience light showers through the week as rainfall totals began to drop, Mr Kennedy said.

"Temperatures have started to moderate," he said.

"It will start to really dry out on the weekend."

Mr Kennedy said the region would be hit with another cold snap.

"It will be milder than last weekend, but it will be noticeable," he said.

bureau of meteorology mackay mackay coastal forecast mackay weather proserpine proserpine weather shane kennedy whitsunday whitsunday weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign to spread message of support

        premium_icon Campaign to spread message of support

        News Whitsunday Counselling and Support are calling for the community to take to social media this month.

        Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        premium_icon Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        News Whitsunday Paradise developers are keen to get started

        Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        premium_icon Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        News As a very different kind of Queensland Small Business Month rolls out across the...

        First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        premium_icon First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        News It was a mixed bag for tourism operators, but they’re optimistic it’s a sign of...