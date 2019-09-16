Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bomb squad investigate suspicious device

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Sep 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a suspicious device found on a Mermaid Waters street this afternoon.

The object was reported around 1pm, with police confirming it was "in the vicinity" of Bermuda St.

An EORT (Explosive Ordnance Response Team) unit attended the scene.

Early investigations suggest the item is a pipe with shotgun shells inside.

Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.
Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.

Police closed a section of Bermuda St and advised motorists to avoid travelling in the area, causing major traffic delays.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

More Stories

bomb squad editors picks road closures safety

Top Stories

    This local business has won a national award

    premium_icon This local business has won a national award

    Community Their plan to succeed has come to fruition after electrical business takes out top award

    Passenger's actions add to driver's strife

    premium_icon Passenger's actions add to driver's strife

    Crime Magistrate says man needs to stop blaming behaviour on girl's death.

    Big name in Aussie music set to lift Airlie

    premium_icon Big name in Aussie music set to lift Airlie

    Entertainment One of Australia's most popular acts is playing in the Whitsundays

    Treat night for food lovers

    premium_icon Treat night for food lovers

    Whats On Delicious food on offer at event.