Bombshell racism claims rock Neighbours set

Actor Shareena Clanton has dropped explosive claims regarding racist incidents on set of the popular soap Neighbours.

Clanton, who is set to appear on the Channel 10 series in a guest role, said she was subjected to the "n-word" twice, and saw a white actor openly calling another actor of colour a "lil monkey."

Clanton said on her Instagram page on Tuesday: "Struggling to post anything positive about the months I endured on @neighbours after multiple racist traumas and navigating ongoing counselling from this highly problematic show.

"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space.

"To avoid any lawsuit by the production or a potential defamation case, I have not included any specific names and made it non-identifiable in what I'm about to reveal to you."

Shareena Clanton as Doreen Anderson on Wentworth.

Clanton claimed: "A Head of Department thought it funny and appropriate to openly laugh at the word "c-- sl--" by a cast member who loudly spoke about "c--", "c--", "c--" in front of other cast and crew.

"Overt and covert levels of racism were rife, often disguised as 'jokes,' like a white actor openly calling another actor of colour a 'lil monkey.'

"Twice, I endured the 'n-word' openly being used on set and in the green room. I was even told to 'go somewhere else' by staff when confronting the actor directly because I was making others uncomfortable.

"A white actor laughed at the racist n-word to only lie about laughing about it when questioned by HR.

"She said that I 'misconstrued' what she was laughing at and that she was laughing at something else. That is a blatant lie.

"The retaliation for calling out this misconduct and racism often left me ostracised and further marginalised."

Shareena Clanton at a NAIDOC week march in 2017. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Clanton said when she followed up with HR about her complaints, "this led to them saying they were unsure of what else they could do".

Clanton, who is of Wangatha, Yamatji, Noongar and Gidja descent, shot to prominence playing Doreen Anderson in Wentworth.

A spokesperson from production company Fremantle said it undertook "significant" discussions with Clanton.

"Neighbours strives to be a platform for diversity and inclusion on-screen and off-screen. Our quest is always to continue to grow and develop in this area and we acknowledge that this is an evolving process," they said.

"Shareena's involvement in the creative process and on set was invaluable and hugely educational and will benefit the series moving forward.

"There have been significant and lengthy discussions with Shareena during her time on Neighbours and we will continue to work with all cast and crew to ensure Neighbours continues to be a fully inclusive environment."

Channel 10 has been contacted for comment.

