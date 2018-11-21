Bon tastes world cup action

A BOWEN footballer has come home with silverware after clinching a bronze medal at the Oz Tag World Cup.

The achievement capped off a successful year for Benny Bon who travelled to Coffs Harbour earlier this month after getting selected for the over 40s Australian indigenous team.

The star winger said he was delighted with the result.

"Bronze was awesome, we would have loved to play the final but coming third was a success and the boys were really happy with the effort,” he said.

The indigenous side put on an impressive show at the tournament rolling off six wins in eight games. But they would come up one short of the decider after going down to New Zealand in the semi 6-5.

The Kiwis went on to lose to Australia in the final while the indigenous side defeated Lebanon in the playoff for third.

Bon said the ball just didn't bounce their way in the semi.

"It was back and forth, we had a couple of decent opportunities to win the game, but we couldn't quite get there. Had we scored once more we think we would've gone on to win but it wasn't to be,” he said.

The tournament was the first World Cup call up for Bon who has been a mainstay in the side for the past few years. His selection followed an appearance at the Oceania Games last year.

"I probably played better this tournament than in previous ones because I was nervous and unsure of my position in the team in the past,” he said.

"We had a great number of players who had been playing oz-tag for years, so to make the team and go down and feel part of the team was awesome.”

Bon said he's looking ahead to the next World Cup in three years' time.

"We'll be participating in the Oceania Cup in New Zealand next year. The boys are hoping to build from the World Cup,” he said.