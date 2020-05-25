Book Nook opens its doors in Bowen

A NEW Bowen bookstore opened its doors this month, selling second-hand books from a delightfully petite shopfront.

The aptly named Book Nook, is nestled next to BJM Lawyers and was opened by resident and practice owner Barbara Mendelsohn earlier this month.

COVID-19 restrictions put a slight hold on the initial opening of the shop, however Ms Mendelsohn said the business wasn’t a “make it or break it” venture, as proceeds would go toward charity.

“The place was to be opened for Easter but because of coronavirus I couldn’t,” she said.

“When they lifted the restrictions for non-essential businesses, everything was ready so I opened.

“It’s been slow in some ways, but I’m not good with advertising so that’s probably why.

“It’s not the kind of thing that’s make or break, I did buy the books but it will be here whatever happens. It’ll work whether it’s this year or next year.”

The Book Nook is next to Ms Mendelsohn’s law practice, BJM Lawyers.

Having volunteered at the Cairns Women’s Shelter Book Shop in the past, Ms Mendlesohn said things seemed to align perfectly in order for her to open her own store.

“The guy selling the books at the markets stopped selling them so the idea came about,” she said.

“I’m actually a solicitor and I had a room off my office sitting empty, so I thought that would make a great little book shop.

“The guy who ran the markets said that a majority of his business came from the grey nomads, and we’re right across from Wangaratta Caravan Park, so I thought it was perfect.”

Ms Mendelsohn said she would be putting a portion of the proceeds towards a charity, and hoped to support the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service after the bushfires.

“When the bushfires happened I wanted to help raise money for the animals, for WIRES and put some of the profits towards that,” she said.

“After something like this, people bounce back, but animals are just so vulnerable.’

Ms Mendelsohn is welcoming book donations, but said she was still deciding if she would offer a book swap service.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday 10am–4pm and 10am–3pm on the weekends. Hours may vary.

The store is located at 65 Golf Links Rd, Bowen, opposite Wangaratta Caravan Park.