Book will honour heroes of Debbie

CYCLONE DEBBIE was a calamity that stretched hundreds of kilometres and devastated not just our community but communities across two states.

Now the Whitsunday Guardian is doing its bit for the recovery effort - and we need your help.

Debbie's devastating winds and consequent floods left nine dead and one missing, cost more than $1billion and will take years to recover and repair.

But amidst the carnage have emerged remarkable stories of heroism - from the small but important gestures of people running sausage sizzles to feed people during the clean-up, to the harrowing story of the drowning mother trying desperately to save her children near Tweed.

Here in Proserpine we saw walls cave in, rooftops lifted from houses and livelihoods washed away. But we also saw incredible compassion and resilience.

We are honouring those who showed true spirit and heroism with a glossy book retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by the Guardian, the book will cover Debbie's trail from Townsville to Lismore. All profits from the sale of the book will support the recovery effort and it will be sold in your local newsagent next month.

To kick things off, we're asking Guardian readers to tell us what stories of heroism they encountered during Debbie.

"Help us help those still in need by telling these wonderful stories,” Guardian editor Sharon Smallwood said. "And then help again by buying a copy of the book so we raise more funding for the recovery fightback.”

We'll have more information on how you can get the book in coming weeks. In the meantime, email your story or pictures to: editor@whitsundaytimes. com.au.