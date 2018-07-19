Boom hosts social mixer for disabled and disadvantaged

SOCIAL EVENT: Mia Bates is one of the organisers behind the Christmas in July Social Mixer for disabled and disadvantaged young adults at Boom night club.

SOCIAL EVENT: Mia Bates is one of the organisers behind the Christmas in July Social Mixer for disabled and disadvantaged young adults at Boom night club. Claudia Alp

CHRISTMAS in July will come to Boom Nightclub next week when it presents a social mixer for disabled and disadvantaged young adults.

The event, funded by Quota International, is aimed at promoting friendships and socialising for young adults who might not otherwise receive the opportunity.

Organiser Mia Bates said although support is provided to disabled youths, once they turn 18 there are no services that cater for their quality of life.

"We should be putting in more effort and more time into providing opportunities, particularly for the young adults,” Ms Bates said.

"I think it's just a great way for all community members to acknowledge that there's a bit of a gap and that we need to fill it for these young adults and just give them the space to feel comfortable and be able to enjoy a great social life.”

The mixer, open to anyone aged 18 or over, will be held at Boom Nightclub on July 27 from 6-8pm.