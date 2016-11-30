Boom still upping its game

ON THE UP: Boom Nightclub general manager Michael "Micko” Miller said there would be exciting things ahead for the club.

AS BOOM Nightclub gets ready to celebrate three years in business, general manager Michael Miller said they'd only been getting better and better in the past 12 months.

"Micko” has been managing the club for the past two years and said they were really starting to come into their own.

"We've got our own sort of niche market now,” he said.

"It's a backpacker town but we've sorted creating our own style. It's not the same as anywhere else now.

"We're always changing it up and keeping up with trends. We try not to be the same as everyone else but keep up to speed with what's happening music, venue and patron-wise.

"That's the key, to keep evolving.”

Micko has been living in the Whitsundays for the past 15 years after moving here and falling in love with the area. Now he's found his home at Boom.

"It's been great to see it really grow and turn around,” he said.

"This has sort of been a black spot for clubs and bars. I'd say we've been pretty successful the past 12 months.

"It's taken time to build the time up with the DJs and bar staff. We had a lot of turnover for the first year but now we've got that team with the killer instinct. They know what to do, they're always on the ball. I wouldn't even have to be here and I could still wake up in the morning and know we've had a cracker night.

"We've got a good team. That's what it comes down to.”

Boom owner Luke Anderson said Micko had been a real asset to the club.

"He runs that club like no-one else, he's brilliant at what he does,” he said.

"Even when he's not working he's working. He's such an asset to Boom Nightclub. He's been part of the Boom family since it opened. He's been there since day dot.”

They both agree that Boom has created a family atmosphere - and it's why people keep coming back.

"Everyone likes each other here. You create a good vibe, atmosphere and like a second home, which is what we want,” Micko said.

Looking to the future, Micko said he'd like to have some small renovations here and there to keep the club looking fresh.

Their newest addition will be a smoking balcony that is expected to be unveiled in time for their birthday.

HEAR THE BOOM

What: Boom's third birthday Gala

When: From 9pm November 27

Cost: Free entry