Boomerang bags need to come back

SMALL steps forward are a cause for celebration.

This was the philosophy at a Boomerang Bag workshop at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre courtyard this morning as volunteers got back to work four and-a-half weeks on from Cyclone Debbie..

While the category four cyclone has had an effect on Boomerang Bag numbers and volunteers, Boomerang Bag organisations in Euroa (Victoria), Wangaratta (Victoria) and Mudgeeraba (Queensland) have mailed a total of 66 ready sewn bags to the Whitsundays to bring back some momentum towards the goal of creating 1000 bags by the end of June.

Jenny Greig, Sandy Cleeland and Gabrielle Costello welcome donations to get the Boomerang Bag cause back on track. Jacob Wilson

Volunteers have also received a fresh sewing machine donation to support them in their efforts.

However, as volunteers tirelessly sew bags there is an important message for shoppers making use of them.

Please remember to return them.

While ruling out the concept of a Boomerang Bag deposit, Whitsunday coordinator Barb Adamson said a solution was being sought to get the message across to the community.

"It may be defeating the purpose because what we are saying is, 'if you have forgotten your green (shopping) bag take one of these and bring it back', otherwise the other option is to buy another green bag and I don't think they are going to pay," she said.

"We will have to do something (about the lack of returns though). There is a beautiful poster we have made and it is available to go into the shops. It says that we want people to remember their own bags.

"I think people will get it more when (plastic) bags are banned."

Ms Adamson said while she understood that many people were still trying to recover from the cyclone, helping to volunteer with the Boomerang Bag initiative would be a positive step towards normality.

"People are in two different minds, some people are still trying to get over the cyclone and don't care about anything else because it consumed their whole world," she said.

"And then there are those who can't wait to have something else to do."

While a majority of volunteers are doing "fantastic" work from home, Ms Adamson said she wanted to organise more social sewing bees

"People we had so far would rather do it at home and I can understand that to a degree, but I think it would be more fun to get some workshops going and it can be a real fun social thing," she said.

"(Our volunteers) are at home doing amazing jobs, but they don't know each other. Even if we start with a lunch or morning tea and have a meet and greet it would be more sociable."

Ms Adamson said volunteers would be excited at the prospect of even two new volunteer members coming forward each month.

Anyone interested in donating materials or volunteering for Boomerang Bag Whitsunday can call Barb Adamson on 0458525700.