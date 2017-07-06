Boomerang bags pass the 500 milestone

VOLUNTEERS gathered at Rainbow Cafe on Tuesday to celebrate 500 boomerang bags being circulated in the Airlie Beach area.

After first being introduced to Whitsunday stores three months ago, the environmentally friendly reusable bags are now stocked at five different locations including Big W, IGA Jubilee Pocket (which is now plastic free), Goodness Gracious, Shirtfront Solutions and Master Butchers.

Community volunteers have been creating the bags and Boomerang Bag Whitsunday founder Barb Adamson said she couldn't wait for the next milestone celebration of the initiative.

"It's all about educating the community to take their own bags,” she said.

"If they don't at the moment, they're taking our bags, which they are supposed to bring back.

"That's more than 500 (plastic) bags now that aren't going into the ocean or landfill (because of the boomerang bags).”

The morning tea was sponsored by the Whitsunday Regional Council.

A State Government decision to ban single-use plastic bags is currently on the agenda.