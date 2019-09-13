Boomers one win away from greatest-ever moment

Patty Mills has been shooting the lights out in China

Patty Mills has been shooting the lights out in China

BOOMERS veteran Patty Mills has been dubbed the best FIBA player on the planet following his dominant World Cup campaign, now he gets a chance to prove it against Spain star Ricky Rubio.

Mills and Rubio will go head-to-head in a classic guard confrontation in tonight's semi-final in Beijing.

Remarkably given the stars on show, the battle between two emerging giants in Australia and Spain could be decided by the smallest guys on the court.

Live stream every game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Mills is accustomed to playing against Rubio in the NBA but the Aussie will be hoping to claim the ultimate reward over his rival with a World Cup final the prize for tonight's winner.

The clash between the dynamite shooters, generals and tournament MVP candidates will be fascinating to watch.

Rubio is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Beyond the stats, the Phoenix Suns star possesses a sublime ability to create space for his teammates.

Ricky Rubio presents a big test for Patty Mills.

This is regularly on show in the pick-in-roll with big men like Marc Gasol and Juancho Hernangomez.

The Boomers need to be on defensively to counteract Rubio's impeccable passing, vision and speed.

This said, Australia should also feel blessed to have Mills in their line-up.

The Boomers wouldn't be in an historic first semi-final without their spiritual leader. The Spurs fan favourite has averaged 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1 steal.

Mills is also the first Australian since the legendary Andrew Gaze to score 22-plus points in five consecutive World Cup games.Much like Rubio, though, stats don't tell the full story for Patty.

The Canberra-born guard is equally influential with his leadership, on and off the floor.

Mills and Andrew Bogut have been in great form for the Boomers.

On the court, Mills is constantly barking instructions.

He is also one of the first players on the court to complete his extensive warm-up with stretches, shooting and mental preparation.

Then there is Mills' impact off the floor.

He leads the way through his actions, inspiring the rest of the team to follow in his footsteps.

Andrew Gaze recently labelled Mills' remarkable World Cup feats right up there with the best we've seen from any Australian athlete.

Gazey is spot on - now Mills has a chance to etch his name in Aussie hoops folklore by steering us to a World Cup final.

WHAT: Boomers v Spain

WHEN: 6pm start AEDT

WATCH: Stream live on KAYO