Booming to a flying start

UNITED: Barb Adamson with volunteers Noelene Helman, Jo Pillifeant and Denise Kemp at the Boomerang Bag launch at Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

A NINE year quest to eliminate the plastic bag took another leap forward today.

Two Whitsunday businesses embraced the community driven Boomerang Bag initiative today and there are sure to be more to come.

Airlie Beach Cr Jan Clifford and volunteer Denise Kemp presented Goodness Gracious and Whitsunday Master Butchers (MBW On The Barbie) with some of the first eco-friendly bags at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre this morning.

Denise Kemp (left) and Cr Jan Clifford (right) present Helen Pike from Goodness Gracious with their first Boomerang Bags. Jacob Wilson

And interest is already building, with other retail chains including Big W coming on board and set to receive their first instalment imminently.

The purpose of the Boomerang bag is for customers who forget to bring their own bags to use them for groceries and return them to the store the next time they come.

Cr Clifford said she was "blown away" by the community spirit driving the eco-project.

"Having worked pretty hard along with Barb (Adamson) for almost nine years now to eliminate plastic bags from the Whitsunday region I'm ecstatic about it," she said.

"Hopefully we will have 1000 bags ready by the end of this financial year and 2000 by end of Christmas.

"Then we will be able to spread our wings out to Proserpine and Bowen."

Local resident and key project driver Barb Adamson said she couldn't be happier with the launch, with six new people signing up to volunteer.

Ms Adamson also thanked Daniel Boyle from Strathdickie Engineering for sponsoring a bag stand to be used for interested businesses.

Anyone seeking more information or interested in volunteering can phone Barb Adamson on 0458 525 700.