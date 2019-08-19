Boost to pair of NDIS providers

Justine McAllister, owner and registered psychologist at Just In Mind Psychology, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Bowen Flexicare operations manager Mandy Edwards were happy to be able to accept the NDIS funding.

Justine McAllister, owner and registered psychologist at Just In Mind Psychology, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Bowen Flexicare operations manager Mandy Edwards were happy to be able to accept the NDIS funding. Jordan Gilliland

TWO Bowen National Disability Insurance Scheme providers have been given a much-needed leg-up to boost their ongoing capabilities.

More than $24,000 has been given to the two organisations as part of the first round of the Federal Government's Boosting the Local Care Workforce funding.

Bowen Flexi Care will receive $19,120 and Bowen-based sole operator Justine McAllister has been allocated $5,000.

The program is designed to support a skilled and sustainable National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) workforce in communities across Australia as they transition to the new market-driven NDIS model.

The funds will be used to provide tailored business advice, software upgrades and other one-on-one supports to assist with the transition.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said that the program was essential in allowing the Bowen community to continue enjoying a high level of disability support.

"This will ultimately empower people with disability right across the Bowen community through providing them more choice when it comes to support options,: Mr Christensen said.

"The NDIS provides a great opportunity for local businesses, and these grants will give them a hand up when it comes to having the tools and capabilities needed to deliver first-class supports to NDIS participants."

Bowen Flexi Care operations manager Mandy Edwards said that the grant money would be significant in the back-end transition of the organisation.

"We're not certain what the money will go to yet, but it will be used to look at strategic planning and improving our workforce," Ms Edwards said.

"With the new NDIS commission in place, there is a number of quality assurances and safeguards, and this will help us incorporate that into the future plans."

Ms McAllister, owner and registered psychologist at Just In Mind Psychology said that the money would greatly assist her as a sole trader in a rural community.

"It's a great initiative to continue providing great NDIS support in the community," Ms McAlister said.