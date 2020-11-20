Menu
IN COURT: Anita Joy Gross faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one drink driving charge. Picture: File
Crime

Boozy morning on white wine lands Dalby woman in court

Sam Turner
19th Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2020 4:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EARLY morning binge drinking session on Passion Pop has landed a young Dalby woman in court after she was found driving drunk.

Anita Joy Grose faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit on October 17.

The court heard police had been patrolling Wyley St about 3.20pm on the lookout for a hoon driver.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police intercepted Grose for a random breath test, showing signs of alcohol consumption.

"She had slurred speech and her breath smelt of liquor, she was unsteady on her feet, and belligerent with police," she said.

"She stated she had drunk three and a half large bottles of Passion Pop between 10am and 3.15pm on that same day."

Passion Pop. Picture: File
Grose told police she just wanted to "feel good" so she went for a drive, and had no other reason to be out on the road.

The court heard she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.122 roadside.

Representing herself, she told the court she would never do that again, and had only just recently got her licence back.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Grose that some people were just "slow learners".

Grose pleaded guilty and was fined $700.

She was then disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.

