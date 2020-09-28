BORDER BATTLE: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - SEPTEMBER 22, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane. The Premier announced Queensland will open its borders to five NSW local government areas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - SEPTEMBER 22, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane. The Premier announced Queensland will open its borders to five NSW local government areas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Amid growing community concern over the Clarence's exclusion from Queensland's border zone, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has again joined in requesting a change from the Queensland premier.

Mr Gulaptis first sent an email on September 22, and has again written to the premier after receiving a letter from Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons also pleading the Clarence's case.

And he's encouraging people in the community to do the same.

Mr Gulaptis makes the point the Clarence Valley is the only area in the Northern NSW Local Health District not included within the border bubble, and emphasises our last case was on March 28, as compared to the included Byron shire, whose last case was on July 25.

"It matters to Clarence Valley residents and businesses because like the other local governments you chose to include in the 'border bubble', we too have strong social and economic ties to OLD," he wrote.

" Whether it be family living across the border, working there, doing business there, furthering their education, seeking specialist medical treatment or holidaying there, we in the Northern Rivers share a close bond with QLD.

"We contribute greatly to its local economy and consider ourselves part of its social fabric. With the new motorway almost complete, those interests will only increase."

Mr Gulaptis' second letter comes following council seeking his representation on the issue following a mayoral minute from this week's council meeting.

Mayor Jim Simmons stated in his letter the believed the exclusion of the Clarence Valley LGA from the non-quarantine travel zone was "anomalous and unjustified."

He also pointed out the damage the border exclusion has on local business and construction projects, with Yamba roundabout construction managers See Civil based in Helensvale having challenges in cross-border work.

Mr Gulaptis believed Clarence residents need to be proactive and not just vent on social media.

Instead they should email the QLD Premier at thepremier@premiers.qld.gov.au urging her to include the Clarence Valley local government in the border bubble and explaining why it's important to them.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the border extensions to Ballina Shire, Byron Shire, Lismore City, Kyogle Shire, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire and the Glen Innes-Severn LGA earlier in the week, with western added in a recent health declaration on Thursday.

In a response to Daily Examiner's questioning yesterday, a spokeswoman said they understood there would be some communities close to, but not immediately neighbouring, the border, which won't fall into these border communities and may be inconvenienced by these restrictions.

"These are difficult decisions made with the consideration of several factors including the number of cases, source of infection, and the general movement of people," she said.

"The areas in the extended border zone are areas where there is a strong connection to Queensland through work, recreation or regular access to services such as health and education.