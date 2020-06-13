Border reopening will miss ‘sunshine-starved Victorians’

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has slammed the Premier's decision to reopen the Queensland border on July 10.

THE Queensland border reopening slated for July 10 will come two weeks too late according to the Member for Whitsunday who said the Premier’s proposal “doesn’t cut the mustard”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed yesterday afternoon that Queensland had committed to reopening its border in July.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office confirmed the reopening to The Courier-Mail yesterday, saying the date would be confirmed pending a review of medical advice at the end of the month.

However, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said the date would “cripple” the tourism industry that relied on travellers heading north during the school holiday period.

“I cannot believe that after coming through our tourism hot spots only recently, specifically Cairns and the Whitsundays, the Premier failed to listen to industry leaders and people at the grassroots who were literally begging her to reopen the borders before everyone goes broke,” he said.

“Tourism operators will now miss out on hosting sunshine-starved Victorians for these next school holidays and we’ll only get half of the New South Wales school holidays, hardly the approach we need to get these tourism operators back on their feet.”

The Victorian winter school holidays run from June 27 to July 12 while New South Wales students have a break from July 6-17.

Mr Costigan stood firm on his call to open the border on June 26 in what he said would “maximise the economic spin-offs, especially from New South Wales and Victoria where we have 14 million Australians deprived of warm weather at this time of year”.