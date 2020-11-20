Menu
Borders run by states is ‘huge failing’

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
20th Nov 2020 9:56 AM
There are renewed calls for the states' border rules to be controlled by a national body as there is "no consistency" between the states.

A cluster of coronavirus cases in South Australia saw several states slam their borders shut to the state while NSW asks for residents to reconsider non-essential travel to Adelaide.

Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have all imposed quarantine rules on South Australian travellers while Queensland's two-week quarantine only applies to Adelaide residents.

NSW is still waiting for a decision on if the QLD border will reopen. Picture: Simon Dallinger
One Nation NSW MP Mark Latham said it has been one of the "huge failings" of the federal government that there is not yet a national approach to the coronavirus.

"Shouldn't there be rules all the states adopt out of the national cabinet that if there is a certain outbreak and it has got certain contagion elements to it, then logically, policies are adopted about border closures that are nationally consistent?" he said on Sunrise.

Mark Latham.
"All of this is so arbitrary and random. Right around the country, Queensland, Victoria, I think people just want consistency, particularly in the business sector to know where this is all headed.

"You can follow the rules and have a sense of certainty to our borders. I think it is one of the huge failings of the national cabinet that has been sitting for, well, nine months and they haven't come up with a national approach."

The debate continues as NSW attempts to have a COVID-safe Christmas with the further easing of restrictions.

From Monday, 500 people will be allowed at outdoor religious services and 30 people can participate in a choir. Up to 3,000 people will be allowed to attend the city's New Year's Eve celebration.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said rules will be relaxed so people can arrange their holiday plans.

"This can only work if all of us stick together and do the right thing," she said.

NSW recorded 12 consecutive days of no local transmissions of coronavirus on Thursday.

Originally published as Borders run by states is 'huge failing'

