Boris Johnson announces birth of baby boy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy" today.

According to a spokesman for the prime minister, Symonds gave birth at a London hospital earlier this morning.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well," the statement said.

Mr Johnson and Carrie Symonds announced they were expecting their first child together in March on Instagram, with Ms Symonds writing they had a "baby hatching early summer".

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson In a post on her private Instagram account, she wrote: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Ms Symonds, 31, added that the couple were engaged at the end of last year, telling followers she felt "incredibly blessed".

Mr Johnson, 55, finalised his divorce from his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler, earlier this year.

Their newborn son is Ms Symonds' first child and Mr Johnson's sixth known child, although he has repeatedly refused to confirm how many children he has.

Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning”. Picture: AP Photo.

It's been a big few months for Mr Johnson, who returned to work after surviving coronavirus this week.

Appearing outside 10 Downing Street in his first public address since he was treated in a London intensive care unit, the PM faced calls to ease lockdown restrictions in order to save the economy.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on April 5 with a persistent fever and cough.

He was moved to intensive care two days later after his conditions "worsened", and was released three days later.

Mr Johnson released a video on Twitter shortly after his release from hospital, saying it was "hard to find words to express my debt".

"I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields … who took some crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life," Mr Johnson said.

"I want to thank the many nurses, men and women, whose care has been so astonishing."

He thanked by name several nurses who had helped him, singling out two in particular who "stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way".

"They are Jenny from New Zealand, Invercargill on the South Island to be exact, and Luis from Portugal, near Porto," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson, 55, was the first world leader of a major power confirmed to have the illness.

Originally published as Boris Johnson announces birth of baby boy