Born leaders elected at Christian college

FUTURE LEADERS, inducted into roles at Whitsunday Christian College.

Whitsunday Christian College held its annual induction for Year 12 students and secondary school student leaders for 2018 this week.

Six Year 12 students are enrolled at WCC for the year 2018, and half of these students were elected college captains.

Danika Kunz was elected college captain; Maika McDonald, vice college captain, and Bridgette Kelly was elected Lions House captain; other senior students elected were Keira Hansen, as college vice captain and Laura Cecot as Eagles House captain.

Danika said she was honoured to become a college captain and she hoped to be remembered by the students of the college "for my character, my approach to high school and my atmospheric energy”.

Since joining the college in Year 5, Danika said from her first day "I knew I would be a part of the school leadership team, and was not nervous at all”.

"Throughout the whole process my teachers and peers were very aware that I was not a shy student and that I had a lot of ideas and great passion for what I wanted to achieve while at school,” she said.

The college announced the primary school leaders at a school assembly on Wednesday, January 31.

Hazell Farrell and Eliza Mackenzie were named school captains, Bradley Pettiford and Corey Anderson vice captains, and Jake Pettigrew, Maribel Gudes, Zoe Shepard-Smith and Lucy Sherrington as house captains.

Individual year levels Student Representative Council: Year 12 Rachel Askew, Year 11 Kiera Hansen, Year 10 Elijah Mitchell, Year 9 Tuxi Currie, Year 8 Aiden Sharpe, Year 7 Scarlett Foti, Year 6 Chad Allan, Year 5/6 Yazmin Fancke, Year 5 Zane Devine, Year 4 Toby Hunter, Year 3/4 Ophelia Morgan and Year 3 Abby Telford.