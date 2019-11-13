Born performer: From the Whitsundays to Broadway

TALENT: Rising Star Performance Studio owner Sophie Wellard with Broadway-bound student William Kelly after his performance at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

WITH a performance motto of 'don't make it simple, go over the top', there's no surprise this Whitsunday talent is on his way to Broadway.

Driven by his passion for captivating audiences, born performer William Kelly has of late been making a name for himself around Airlie Beach.

The 15-year-old recently won Young Whitsundays Got Talent and performed underneath the Airlie Beach Festival of Music's main tent.

However, for this talented singer and piano player, the stages in the Whitsundays are only the beginning, as he plans to pack his bags and head to New York City for his first taste of Broadway.

Admittedly not the strongest dancer, William now has a little more than 12 months to prepare for his time abroad.

"I'm going over there with the idea that it is going to be a really good learning experience,” he said.

"I haven't set any high goals, but you just never know what might happen.

"I've started tap dancing lesson and my audition process gave me an insight of what's required at Broadway, so I want to work to that level of speed.”

William Kelly performed his heart out on the piano during the Young Whitsundays Got Talent grand final, where he was later crowned the winner. Troy Bannister

The Rising Stars Performance Studio student gained selection into the Broadway program through an audition and performing process at the Junior Theatre Celebration Australia in Newcastle.

Unsuccessful through the auditions, William won over the selectors during a 10-minute group musical performance of Disney's Milan.

His time at Broadway will including workshops, viewing official performances and having the opportunity to have a crack at performing himself.

Now with plane tickets booked to NYC for January 2021, William will be hitting the stage whenever he can and embracing audiences across the Whitsundays.

"I love any opportunity to get up on stage and do my thing,” William said.

"The more gigs you get the better - it's all experience and another chance to grow more confident and to trust in yourself.

"It's all about believing in yourself.”