Libraries are open for borrowing but not for activities at this time. Pictured is Marlene Reiffle at a memory board workshop at Cannonvale Library as part of Seniors Week last year.
News

Borrowing is back on at region’s libraries

Deborah Friend
19th May 2020 11:00 AM
LIBRARIES are now open again across the region following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, with borrowing on the agenda but no sitting and reading.

Stage 1 of the roadmap to recovery states libraries can reopen, as long as there is a maximum of 10 people at any one time.

For this reason, people can borrow books but cannot sit around reading and there will be limited use of the computers at the Cannonvale, Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville libraries, which all opened on Monday.

Council's director of community services Julie Wright said there would be no story time or any activities or programs at the current time.

"Quite often we get patrons who read the papers but at the moment they can't sit and read due to government guidelines saying we can only have 10 people at a time in the whole library," Ms wright said.

"People can come in, borrow an item and then the next person comes in. Some people might have to pop off and do some other bits and bobs.

"Staff will assist people including having hand sanitiser available."

On June 12, stage two of the recovery roadmap comes into operation and community spaces, including libraries, will be able to welcome up to 20 people at a time.

