Bosnich: Cost not worth it for A-League

TEN years ago the debate in sport was whether sport and politics could and should mix?

Today that debate has changed to could and should sport and technology mix?

We live in an age where there's more eyes on our sporting events than ever before which in turn has led to more scrutiny over every call.

I've been involved in some big matches in Australia and around the world as a player, commentator and spectator and I can say that the atmosphere at Bankwest Stadium last weekend was up there with the best I've experienced.

But unfortunately all the talk post-match was about whether or not it's time for the A-League to introduce the same goal-line technology that is being used in other competitions around the world.

The calls followed Sydney FC's claim that a Kosta Barbarouses header crossed the goal-line in the second half before being picked up by Wanderers 'keeper Daniel Lopar and should have been awarded a goal.

In an ideal world it would be amazing to have the same goal-line technology that they have in the EPL, the stark reality is that the outlay in cash is not worth the return.

Kosta Barbarouses reacts after a VAR check denied his goal. Mark Metcalfe

The HawkEye technology required for the goal-line technology costs between $250,000 and $500,000 to install at each venue and then $4000 to operate at each game.

With five games per weekend in the Hyundai A-League and with multiple stadiums used by most clubs during the season the numbers required to install such technology are astronomical.

Looking at the attempt in real time I didn't think it was a goal, neither did the linesman, referee or the VAR.

Whether you're a sportsperson or fan you know and expect that you're going to cop a dud decision here and there. You also know they will even themselves out across the season.

While not everyone will agree on every decision, I think everyone would agree the standard of football we've seen so far this season has been outstanding.

For the players and managers to be performing to this level and standard so early in the season is truly a credit to them.

Round four throws up a host of mouth-watering contests this weekend.

You don't win championships or premierships in October, but you can certainly set your season up with a good month of football.

Robbie Fowler will be hoping for a win when the Roar take on the Wanderers. Albert Perez

The Wanderers have come out of the blocks firing in the opening three matches and rightfully deserve their spot on the top of the ladder, but I wouldn't write off the Brisbane Roar this weekend.

The Wanderers put a lot into the Sydney Derby last weekend and would have had to manage their workload this week to make sure they don't turn up on Friday night feeling flat.

The second Melbourne Derby of the year on Saturday is an intriguing one with Melbourne Victory and Western United going toe-to-toe at Marvel Stadium.

I thought Western United were unlucky not to come away with points against Melbourne City last weekend and it will be interesting to see how they handle bouncing back from their first loss.

Elsewhere I see Melbourne City having too much class for Wellington Phoenix.

The effort is there from the Phoenix, but City have been in great touch. The loss of Jamie Mclaren is a massive blow for Melbourne City but I still see them being too good.

And you'd expect Perth to have too much at home for the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. Although, if the first three weeks of the A-League is anything to go by, anything is possible this weekend.