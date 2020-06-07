Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Beacon project, Mackay Regional Botanic Garden, May 2019
The Beacon project, Mackay Regional Botanic Garden, May 2019
Council News

Botanic Gardens’ entrance closes for maintenance

Mel Frykberg
7th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Botanic Gardens’ main entrance car park on Lagoon Street will partially close on Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9.

Contractors will install wheel stops in the car spaces, so only one side of the car park will be available for parking each day.

Alternative parking options are available along Lagoon Street, at Tamarind car park (northern Lagoon Street), Meadowlands car park (off Crowleys Road) and at the Australian South Sea Islander car park (off Ram Chandra Place).

More stories:

Eye-watering cost of cleaning weed-infested lagoon

Public’s desperate pleas to keep Wesches waterhole open

Council reveals its priority project list for 2020

Bowling alley fed up with paying highest rates in Aus

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The Botanic Gardens’ Visitor Information Centre has now also reopened to the public.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

mackay regional council mackay road works road closure
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The island resort perfect for a socially-distant holiday

        premium_icon The island resort perfect for a socially-distant holiday

        Travel This Whitsunday island has been inundated with locals wanting to take advantage of great deals in their own backyard

        POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        premium_icon POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        Crime Call for stronger sentences and tougher hurdles for parole release of our criminals...

        Reno dreams collapse under tough stimulus hurdle

        premium_icon Reno dreams collapse under tough stimulus hurdle

        Property Mackay renovators and home builders are struggling to access a $25,000 Home...

        WEIGHT IS OVER: Gyms welcome fitness-fans back in the doors

        premium_icon WEIGHT IS OVER: Gyms welcome fitness-fans back in the doors

        Sport Not all gyms across the region have decided to open though