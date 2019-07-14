Bottas takes pole by tiny margin
Update: Valtteri Bottas upstaged his team-mate Lewis Hamilton on Saturday when he secured pole position as Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix.
The Finn, who is 31 points adrift of defending five-time champion Hamilton in this year's title race, clocked a track record fastest lap of one minute and 25.093 seconds to outpace the local hero by just 0.006 seconds.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third, 0.079 seconds adrift of Bottas, ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel sixth in the second Ferrari.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault ahead of British rookies Lando Norris of McLaren and Alex Albon of Toro Rosso. Nico Hulkenberg was 10th in the second Renault.
Bottas's success brought him his first British pole position. "It was really good and it reminds me of why we do this," said a smiling Bottas. "It's been really close with Lewis all weekend and I am really happy to get such a good lap and pole."
Hamilton, who made two slight mistakes, said: "Congratulations to Valtteri - he did a really good job. It wasn't quite good enough... But this is the best Grand Prix of the year because of the energy this crowd and all these people bring."
Leclerc said: "I think Mercedes turned up the engine a little bit and they were so good in the corners, which we know we need to work on." It was Mercedes' 64th front row lockout of the grid for a Grand Prix.
SILVERSTONE STARTING GRID
1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER)
2. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER)
3. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER)
4. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR)
5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR)
6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER)
7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN)
8. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL)
9. Alexander Albon (THA/STR)
10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN)
11. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF)
12. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF)
13. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL)
14. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA)
15. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC)
16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA)
17. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR)
18. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC)
19. George Russell (GBR/WIL)
20. Robert Kubica
SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 3
1. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER) 1min 25.905sec
2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER) +0.026
3. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) 0.049
4. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR) 0.213
5. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) 0.535
6. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 0.551
7. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL) 0.784
8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1.040
9. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN) 1.060
10. Alexander Albon (THA/STR) 1.071
11. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF) 1.131
12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL) 1.201
13. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR) 1.203
14. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA) 1.205
15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1.370
16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF) 1.519
17. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC) 1.639
18. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC) 1.693
19. George Russell (GBR/WIL) 3.160
20. Robert Kubica (POL/WIL) 3.545
SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 2
1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 1min 26.732sec
2. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) +0.069
3. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER) 0.197
4. SebastianVettel (GER/FER) 0.448
5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR) 0.517
6. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL) 0.814
7. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) 0.830
8.Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL) 1.255
9. Alexander Albon (THA/STR) 1.265
10. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC) 1.270
11. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR)1.276
12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1.327
13. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF) 1.394
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN) 1.396
15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1.485
16. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC) 1.508
17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF) 1.562
18. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA)2.062
19. Robert Kubica (POL/WIL) 3.203
20. George Russell (GBR/WIL) 3.782
SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 1
1. PierreGasly (Fra/RBR) 1min27.173sec
2. Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Mer) +0.456
3. Max Verstappen (Ned/RBR) 0.836
4. Lewis Hamilton (Eng/Mer) 0.949
5. Charles Leclerc (Mon/Fer) 1.080
6. Sebastian Vettel (Ger/Fer) 1.131
7. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger/Ren) 1.630
8. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/Ren) 1.858
9. Alexander Albon (Tha/Str) 1.920
10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Esp/McL) 1.989
11. Lando Norris (GBR/McL) 1.997
12. Sergio Perez (Mex/Rac) 2.280
13. Daniil Kvyat (Rus/Str) 2.327
14. Lance Stroll (Can/Rac) 2.484
15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita/Alf) 2.926
16. Kevin Magnussen (Den/Haa) 3.432
17. George Russell (GBR/Wil) 3.568
18. Kimi Raikkonen (Fin/Alf) 3.574
19. Romain Grosjean (Fra/Haa) 3.638
20. Robert Kubica (Pol/Wil) 4.948