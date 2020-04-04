Bottle shop patrons behaving themselves

Bottle shops in Airlie Beach are reporting no 'panic buying' among customers.

Bottle shops in Airlie Beach are reporting no 'panic buying' among customers.

FOR a well known “party” town, Airlie Beach is being very controlled when it comes to buying alcohol.

Despite many bottle shops in the country imposing limits on shoppers to try and prevent stockpiling, this does not appear to be necessary in the Whitsundays.

Industry body Retail Drinks Australia said it was voluntarily implementing product limits to stop interruptions to supply chains, with restrictions in Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice stores and Aldi supermarkets.

Customers are limited to two cases of beer, two cases of cider or pre-mix spirits, 12 bottles of wine, two casks of cask wine under 10 litres in total, and two bottles of spirit under two litres in total.

However, Jubilee Tavern manager Craig Bradley said there were no limits at the tavern’s bottle shop, with everyone behaving sensibly.

“The majority of people are not stock piling,” he said.

“Last week, maybe a little bit when the new restrictions came in - there was a bit of panic - but since last Friday it’s dipped off again.”

Mr Bradley said the bottle shop was selling a normal amount of alcohol, possibly even a bit down for the time of year.

“We haven’t had to put limits on purchases. The reason some people have put limits in place is due to keeping up with demand. Victoria, for example, is having trouble keeping up with supply.

“We have plenty of stock and people are behaving normally. They are definitely down about things but there’s no ridiculous behaviour.

“People are becoming more conscious themselves about social distancing and are keeping their distance and being sensible.

“We make customers sanitise their hands – there’s a dispenser on the wall – and we are cleaning the place more.”

Supervisor at the Airlie Beach Hotel drive-through bottle shop, Kane Rogers, said there had been no stock piling.

“Not at all, we don’t have any restrictions – everyone’s behaving well,” he said.

“We are aware other bottle shops are putting limits on purchases but there is no panic buying here at all.

“People are more conscious about what they’re buying but, generally, purchases are normal - it’s just their weekly cycle – and we have plenty of stock, there’s no restrictions with stock supply.”

Mr Rogers said people were “more than aware” of the requirements of social distancing.

“The only restrictions we have that are different is the distancing - there’s indicators on the floor close to the counters to show people 1.5m, so they can gauge it.

“It’s such a large bottle shop there’s no problem with distancing, and people are travelling in twos, not in large groups.”