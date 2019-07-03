BOTTOMS UP: Get your booty grooving for a cause

BOTTOMS UP: The Bottoms on the Grass team are getting ready for another great day of live entertainment.

GRAB a drink, picnic blanket and a sunny disposition as Bottoms on the Grass returns to give another great day out for the Bowen community.

Now entering its fifth year, Bottoms on the Grass has become an annual tradition for many in the Whitsunday region as they come out to soak in the sunlight and listen to a day of great music, all while raising awareness and funds for Crohn's's Disease and ulcerative colitis.

This year is ramping up to be the best yet with a wide variety of bands on offer making sure there is a musical genre for everyone to enjoy.

Bottoms on the Grass coordinator Tash Edwards said that the day will be packed with a bit of everything for everyone.

"We really try to make this event a fantastic, relaxed family fun day, so everyone can get involved in it,” Miss Edwards said.

"As always we have a bunch of really great bands and musical artists coming out to play to everyone.

"Wine and beer tasting is sure to get the older attendees excited as well.”

On top of the amazing live entertainment, the event will include prizes, face painting for kids, Mr Poppers balloons, and even a ride for the smallest music fans to enjoy.

There will be a number of prizes up for grabs in the Fun Bowl, which will be drawn at 4.45pm.

"The Fun Bowl is a staple of Bottoms on the Grass now,” Miss Edwards said.

"You buy a ticket, we pull out the number and you choose an envelope and you win cash or prizes.”

To feed the masses on the day, Kel's Catering will be serving out delicious food.

Known as the silent disease, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is a condition that causes inflammation in the colon, rectum and gastrointestinal tract.

Collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), the condition can become so severe that sufferers need to be hospitalised and/or require surgery.

Miss Edwards said that the day has become more than just a day of fundraising, and has opened the door to conversations all around the region.

"When I was diagnosed in 2011, I had never even heard of the disease,” Miss Edwards said.

"Through conversations I have found out that there are lots of people in the area that have it too.

"Events like this drop the stigma, and tell people it's okay to open up and talk about it.”

The event is being held at the North Queensland Cruising Yacht Club and kicks off on Saturday July 6th at midday, with the first act starting at 12.30.

Entry is $20 per person and can be bought at the event.