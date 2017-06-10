Boundaries smashed

21°
Jacob Wilson | 10th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
CULINARY DELIGHT: Hemingway's head chef Matt Dixon plates up the popular Whitsunday Reef fish dish.
CULINARY DELIGHT: Hemingway's head chef Matt Dixon plates up the popular Whitsunday Reef fish dish. Jacob Wilson

HEMINGWAY'S has been open for just over three weeks and some customers have already tried everything on the menu.

With this in mind, the culinary team are set to put their heads together for a minor change to the menu.

Head chef Matt Dixon said customers could rest assured that their favourite dishes were safe.

"We are in the middle of a tweak so we will keep the favourites and test the boundaries and push it as far as we can go,” he said.

"I had a comment today from someone (asking) "When is the next menu?” because he has eaten everything on the menu already, which is cool knowing that people are coming down and trying different dishes.”

Mr Dixon said one of the signature dishes was the Whitsunday snapper and the locals had already fallen in love with it.

"It's a beautiful product served with a cauliflower bisque as a puree and a nice chunk of white reef fish and some New Zealand clams, mixed grains, some crisp prosciutto which is dehydrated and prawn oil,” he said.

"It sounds a bit complex but it's really simple when you see it and eat it; the flavours are just unreal.”

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the restaurant had achieved early success.

"People like to experience something new and because it's such beautiful weather and the marina is starting to fill with people moving up the coast we are having a lot of customers coming in,” she said.

"We have been astonished at how busy we have been.”

Hemingway's officially opened at Abell Point Marina on May 12.

Topics:  abell point marina hemingway's restaurant whitsundays

