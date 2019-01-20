Bowen aims to be 'RV friendly'

OUR DOORS ARE OPEN: Whitsunday Regional Council will be looking to erect more signage on the Bruce Highway to entice RVs into Bowen.

NEW signs to boost RV tourism will be erected in 2019 in an effort to wipe away Bowen's stigma as a 'non RV friendly' town.

Whitsunday Regional Council intends to place directional signage on the highway promoting areas RVs can park throughout the day.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said if they can entice more RVs into town it might encourage them to stay longer.

"Hopefully it will encourage them to check out the town and have a look around,” he said.

"I think once we get the people in here they'll fall in love with the place then hopefully stay in one of our paid caravan parks for an extended period of time.”

Cr Willcox said Bowen had gained an unfair reputation for being unfriendly towards RVs because it doesn't offer free overnight stay areas.

He said offering free facilities would be unfair to local caravan parks who contribute greatly to Bowen's business economy, not to mention pay rates.

"I think you can be an RV friendly town without it having to be free,” Cr Willcox said.

"It can be free parking through the day, but we've got some very good caravan parks in Bowen, ones they are right on the foreshore and what not, with really good facilities.

"I think if we can encourage people to come in and explore Bowen they might stay in our caravan parks regardless.”

A timeframe has not yet been placed upon the new signs, but Cr Willcox anticipates the project to take place sometime mid-year.

He said once the Bowen entrance upgrade was complete council would look at new RV signage.

"One of the biggest issues we have in Bowen is the grey nomads and tourist season coincides with the harvest season, so we have a lot of people in a short space and none outside of that,” he said.

"We need to be looking at innovative ways to increase it so we have more continuity throughout that whole spectrum.”