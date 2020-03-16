Bowen ambo marks 40 years of service

A BOWEN paramedic has received a medal marking 40 years of service in the community, a feat which is these days “few and far between”.

Starting his career in 1979 in Cloncurry, Gene Curtis began as an honorary driver bearer before progressing to a permanent officer position with the Collinsville Station later that year.

Mr Curtis transferred between Bowen and Collinsville stations several times throughout his career before being promoted to his current position as Senior Paramedic at the Bowen Station.

In his 40 year career, Mr Curtis said the ambulance service had come a long way, initially focusing on the physical CPR, bandaging and splinting, now the team administer a range of drugs and routinely make a provisional diagnosis’ to support the hospital staff.

“It hasn’t always been easy, we started with nothing in those days. I could wrap a pretty good bandage,” he said.

“That’s what the situation was in those days, now we’ve got all these young people coming through out of university with absolutely incredible knowledge.”

Mr Curtis said the new paramedics are still teaching him things along the way, though his local knowledge and experience are things that he’s enjoying passing on to them.

“I’ve loved the last few years in the service. I had planned to retire a few years ago but we had such a great group of young people come through,” he said.

Bowen Station’s officer in charge Garry Mathieson, said Mr Curtis’ achievement and deserved a huge acknowledgment.

“40 years is a remarkable achievement in anyone’s mind,” he said

“The days of 40-year careers are done but there are still some dedicated people.”

Queensland Ambulance Service chief superintendent James Cunington said the milestone was rarely achieved these days and said the community owed Mr Curtis a thank you for his dedicated service.

“The chances of people getting to that milestone these days is few and far between, the community needs to thank you for that,” he said.

“You’ve been a positive influence on our service and a pleasure to work with.”

“You’ve been a great advocate for our service and I hope you stay another 10 years.”

Mr Curtis said two years ago the idea of retirement would have sounded great, now that it’s approaching it is a bit daunting.

Although Mr Curtis isn’t retiring just yet, he will begin winding down by taking some annual leave and long service leave, even taking a trip to Alaska later this year.

“It has never been a career I’ve regretted being in,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to retiring but then parts of me are scared of it because I’m going to lose all this camaraderie, it’s daunting.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside this dedicated team.”