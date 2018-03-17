Bowen athlete snatches parkrun victory in PB

Airlie Beach parkrunners stoked at another great start to the weekend.

VISITING athlete from Bowen, Rodger W, led the Airlie Beach parkrun field from start to finish and crossed the line in a new personal best of 20.07 this morning.

After the race the 35-39-year-old category runner said he was looking over his shoulder for the entire course and expected to be overtaken by the usual front runners

Finishing almost one minute ahead of the second man over the line Guy Thrupp, Rodger said if pushed he could have run a quicker pace for the final kilometre.

Justin Knight-Gray in 21.25 rounded out the top three men.

Many times the bridesmaid but never the bride until today, first woman home, Annette Munckton was stoked with her effort and was a mere 10 seconds outside her PB.

This week's Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers pose up for a post run photo.

Alison Scoles was the second woman to finish and Airlie Beach parkrun veteran Ruth Roberts was the third woman home.

A total of 67 runners took to the pavement and Airlie Beach parkrun welcomed visiting athletes from Ware in England, Varsity Lakes, the Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

First time runners Terena Te Whaiti and Debra McLean were welcomed to the fold and despite the warm weather eight participants ran PBs.

This week it was Bob Barford, Vanessa Corbett, Robyn and Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Corrine Hendrikse, Mark Ogilvie and Sebastian Vinci who donned the hi-vis volunteer vests and helped make the event possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is a free timed 5km walk or run which departs the Abell Point Marina every Saturday at 7am.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and more photos have a look at Facebook.