Bowen backs Adani as protesters flood town

Bowen businesswoman Tracey Bazzo wants protesters to pack up, go home, get a haircut and get a job John Andersen

INDIAN mining giant Adani has praised the people of Bowen for their ongoing support as protesters descend upon town this week.

Anti-Adani groups kicked off a week of action with a walk along Queens Beach yesterday.

The walk was attended by more than 80 concerned people, with about a quarter of those estimated to be from Bowen.

Event organisers said that a number of protesters had travelled to town to support concerned locals.

One of these protesters is Canberra based Child Educator Elle Lawless who said she has major concerns over native title rights and the environmental affects of the mine

"A lot of us have come here this week to support the local people who are against Adani," Ms Lawless said

"The affects from the Adani mega coal mine will blow our emissions beyond four degrees of warming which means no chance of a safe liveable climate for anyone.

"I don't see a middle ground, we are not against people having jobs and we understand people need a livelihood to put food on the table."

However, while protesters claim to be supporting the concerns of Bowen, a number of local residents have taken the opportunity to voice their support of the coal mine project.

A Facebook poll made available to all local resident's through the Bowen Independent page registered over 90 per cent support for the project.

Shop windows have also featured signs supporting Adani, while an Adani flag was flown outside a local real estate office on Monday.

Adani Spokesman Ron Watson said the mining giant knows where it sits within the local community and appreciates the support.

"The Bowen Community has been supporting Abbot Point since it started operations thirty years ago." Mr Watson said.

"We would just like to thank each and every person in Bowen who has made us feel welcome.

"We just ask those people who come to town to try and disrupt our operations to remember that the town relies on the port as part of its overall employment. They have the right to demonstrate but not intimidate.”

Demonstrations are set to continue throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Adani has moved to defend itself against comments made by Juru's Andrew Morrell during Sunday's protest march.

Mr Morrell told the crowd gathered local Juru people had taken Adani to court for breaching indigenous land use agreements for the last two and a half years.

"Obviously this is the way that Adani likes to treat not only indigenous people but businesses. They have not created any work for our people," he said.

Mr Morrell's comments were dismissed by Adani spokesman Ron Watson who said Adani was a co-defendant on action between two Juru groups.

"It is a dispute between two groups within the Juru clan," Mr Watson said.

"One group, which is recognised by the Northern Land Council as the representative body for the Juru, we have been dealing with them and awarded work to them. This other group has challenged that, in affect they are challenging the right of the other group to enter into contracts on behalf of the Juru."