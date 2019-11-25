Bowen blackspot brought back to attention after hit and run

BLACKSPOT: The intersection of Brisbane and Powell Street has been put under scrutiny again after a hit and run last weekend.

A KNOWN Bowen blackspot has once again been brought to the forefront of attention after a hit and run occurred last weekend, but it is still months away before any work on the intersection occurs.

The crash occurred at the Brisbane St and Powell St intersection, which earlier this year was named as the second most dangerous intersection in the Whitsundays, with three serious crashes and just as many serious casualties.

"Serious casualties" were defined as crashes in which a person died within 30 days or was transported to hospital from injuries sustained in a road crash.

The hit and run occurred about 5.15pm on Sunday, November 15 when a car was travelling north along Brisbane St and was hit in the front by a car that failed to give way. No one was injured.

In March it was announced Whitsunday Regional Council had received federal blackspot funding of $400,000 for the intersection.

A spokesman from the council said it was expected the upgrade works would not be undertaken until March or April 2020.

The original plan expected a two-lane roundabout at the intersection but the endorsed final design will use chicanes to slow traffic entering, as well as changing the give way signage to a stop sign.

Bowen Driving School owner and operator David Carnell said there was a number of issues facing the Brisbane and Powell streets intersection he would like to see changed.

"One side of Herbert St the roads have right of way, and on the other, they don't," he said.

"Both roads are 50km/h but you'll regularly see cars travelling at 60km/h or more. Combined with Brisbane being a wide street like many of the streets in Bowen and a lack of driver awareness and not properly giving way, you have a blackspot problem."

Mr Carnell said the change was positive and endorsed the use of slipways and chicanes to help slow motorists down. He suggested further changes to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection.

"A raised crossing, similar to those seen in the Bowen main street, would help to slow traffic and reduce incidents."

Bowen Police Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory said the intersection was 'terrible' and he was looking forward to the upgrade.

"We do get a few call-outs to that intersection so we welcome any positive change," he said.

"This hit and run is another example of the blackspots at the intersection."