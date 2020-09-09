Bowen bowlers crowned best performing team

Patroness Wilma Berryman (second from left) with best performing team of the Blue Pennant event, the Wangaratta team of (from left) Margaret Wilson, Linda Smith, Corinne Dibnah and Robyn Stitt. Photo: Contributed

Patroness Wilma Berryman (second from left) with best performing team of the Blue Pennant event, the Wangaratta team of (from left) Margaret Wilson, Linda Smith, Corinne Dibnah and Robyn Stitt. Photo: Contributed

WOMEN from various North Queensland district clubs played three days of lawn bowls in Townsville last week in the hope of winning the Blue Pennant flag for 2020.

Clubs from Thuringowa, Suburban, South Townsville and Wangaratta (Bowen) fought it out on the three Townsville greens.

Wangaratta jumped out of the barriers with good wins on the first day and continued throughout the tournament winning with eight victories out of nine matches.

South Townsville was runner-up for the event.

Patroness Wilma Berryman presented her trophy for best performing team in the event to the Wangaratta team of Linda Smith, Corinne Dibnah, Margaret Wilson and Robyn Stitt who narrowly edged out another Wangaratta team.

The patroness said she had much pleasure in presenting the trophy to the Wangaratta team as she had a long association with Wangaratta Club.

Although she first started bowls in Richmond, she played her first pennant with the Wangaratta Club many years ago when they were short a player.

Thank you to the North Qld District Match Committee for a well organised event.