Bowen boxer dominates against opponent two years his senior

Bowen raised Justin Meeks has his eyes on the professional scene. Contributed

A BOWEN youngster with world stage aspirations has taken out a convincing win in Middlemount last weekend.

Justin Meeks, 11, is now based out of the Burdekin after moving from Bowen to pursue his focus for boxing.

His coach, Alex Lawson, from the Burdekin PCYC said the young boxing prodigy was 'full of nerves' when he saw the opponent he was up against at the annual Middlemount Fight Night tournament.

His opponent, Kyan Buck from Cloncurry, had a 'significant' height difference on Meeks.

"They were the same weight, but his opponent had a lot more reach and was two years older than him,” Lawson said.

Under Boxing Australia rules, opponents are allowed to be within two kilograms of weight or two years in age.

"He was concerned originally, but he got halfway through the fight and found his confidence and ended up dominating in the end,” Lawson said.

"He performed very well. The kid has the talent, he just needs to believe in himself and that's when he shines.”

Meeks won the fight in three rounds on a unanimous points decision.

He has aspirations of cracking into the world stage when older, something Lawson says is possible if he maintains his training.

The coach would know talent better than most, with boxing students under his watch having competed across the world in fights.

His own daughter competed in three international fights in India, Taiwan and Budapest.

"He's only very young, we'd be talking probably ten years before he got to that stage but he definitely has the natural talent,” he said.

"With any boxer with talent, it comes down to the dedication. Justin is very dedicated and is training six days a week so he just needs to maintain it.”

Lawson said Meeks had enjoyed a good year, with tournaments up and down the state.

Training has now ceased for the 2019 season.