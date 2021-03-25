Bowen boy facing burglary charge over home break-in

A Bowen boy has been charged over a break-in at Pilcher Place. Photo: Zizi Averill

A Bowen teenager has been charged with burglary after he allegedly broke into a home in Pilcher Place.

The house was broken into overnight Tuesday and the keys to a Mazda CX-5 were taken from the property, as well as other items.

The owner of the car realised it was missing on Wednesday morning.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said a 13-year-old Bowen boy had been arrested and charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was held in police custody on Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear via videolink in Mackay Children’s Court on Thursday morning.

The Mazda has since been found on Richmond Road in Bowen and was not damaged.

The break-in at Pilcher Place was the third in a string of break-ins across Bowen in recent days.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said investigations were continuing into the incidents.

He reminded residents to ensure their vehicles and homes were locked, and keys to vehicles were kept in a discrete location.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation can phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.