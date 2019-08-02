Bowen acting talent lands big gig

JayR Tinaco has landed a major role on the Netflix Original series Another Life.

A BOWEN-bred actor has landed a lead role in a new Netflix series, starring alongside Hollywood stars Selma Blair and Katee Sackhoff.

JayR Tinaco, who grew up in Bowen, is starring in the Netflix Original production Another Life.

Another Life follows the story of an astronaut and space crew who are on a mission to investigate the origins of an alien artefact discovered on Earth, enduring horrors and danger along the way.

Mr Tinaco, who portrays Zayn the spaceships psychologist and medic, went to school in Bowen and lived in the region until 2007 when he moved to the Sydney suburb of Manly.

In 2017, the 30-year-old moved to Canada to pursue a full-time acting career after spending time as an extra on Australian shows like Home and Away and Rake.

Initially landing a small role in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, it has been his role as Zayn in Another Life where he has found his calling.

Mr Tinaco said that the initial audition process was surprisingly quick.

"I had the initial audition, which was followed by one callback. They auditioned all over the US and Canada, with hundreds of actors applying for each role," Mr Tinaco said.

The actor originally thought he had been unsuccessful in getting the job, calling his manager to say there was 'no chance'.

However the role was meant to be, with Mr Tinaco getting a call back a week later saying that he had been given the high profile gig.

Mr Tinaco's character, Zayn, is gender non-binary and goes by the pronouns 'ze' or 'hir' - something which lead to the actor reflecting on their own self.

Since portraying the character Mr Tinaco has realised his own non-binary identity, recently changing his Instagram bio to state the change.

Mr Tinaco, who is of Filipino descent, said that it was important for the media to begin to recognise "all walks of life on screen."

Longtime close friend to the actor, Sheree Kerr, said that it was 'mind-blowing' to see him on a large scale show.

"I couldn't believe it at first, I actually had to message him and go 'oh, you actually play a really big part in this," Mrs Kerr said.

"He's really proud of his rural Queensland roots, he's been back a few times since he moved away and he always says that he misses the people.

"I think it's an amazing thing for people to see that you can be anyone, from anywhere and you can be successful as long as you work hard for it."

Another Life hasn't been confirmed for a second season yet, but Mrs Kerr said the rumours from the US were looking positive.

"He told me he wasn't sure if it would get a season two, but it was looking good to probably happen."