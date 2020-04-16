Bowen brews own beers during pub closures

WITH pubs closed and more time on our hands than ever, one Bowen business has seen a boost in sales that allows people to make the most of these new circumstances while still quenching their thirst.

Owner of Bowen’s Home Brew Inn and Alternative Notions Rob Myers said his sales had gone “through the roof” since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Mr Myers said the health crisis meant people had more time on their hands to embrace home brewing and distilling, but it was when the pubs announced their closures that he really saw the jump.

Mr Myers said generally speaking, interest in his business had consistently increased since he opened.

“I’ve been here 15 years now and the sales started low but it’s gone up and it’s never gone down,” he said.

“And now the pubs are closed and it’s gone through the roof.

“I think it’s because the worse the situation gets the more people come in and want to buy their drinks and equipment, it is a lot cheaper than buying it from the pub anyway.”

Mr Myers said he’d seen an increase in sales of brewing and distilling equipment for homemade wine, beer and spirits, although warned that brewing couldn’t be done on a commercial scale.

“The tax department don’t like it, the distilling, the tax department will let you have a little 5 litre still, anything over that they sort of frown on,” he said.

“My biggest seller are the spirits, although beer is starting to make a big comeback at the moment.”

Mr Myers said interestingly the other side of his business, Alternative Notions, had also been steadily going well for years as the interest in organic and alternative therapies grew.

The combination of homebrewing and alternative therapies may not be common, but for Bowen it seems to be a winning combination.

Mr Myers said the biggest sellers for Alternative Notions were organic shampoos and essential oils, although those had been growing steadily since before the pandemic.

“It’s always been there but people are becoming more knowledgeable about it,” he said.